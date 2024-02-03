Menu
Food
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad$9.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken$9.99
- Turkey & Cheese$6.99
- Club Sandwich$9.99
- Ham & Cheese$6.99
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
- Gourmet Grilled Cheese$7.99
- Italian$9.99
- Meatball$8.99
- BBQ Chicken$8.99
- Chicken Philly$9.99
- Double Smashburger$8.99
Flatbread
- Pepperoni$8.99
- Spinach Chicken Alfredo$8.99
- Hawaiian$8.99
- BBQ Chicken$8.99
- Veggie$8.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.99
- Margherita$8.99
- Feature Flatbread$8.99
Salad
- Chicken Caesar$9.99
- Strawberry Fields$8.99
- Chef$8.99
- Seasonal Salad$8.99
Side
- Fruit$4.00
- Pasta Salad$2.00
- Chips$2.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Side Caesar Salad$4.00
- Soup of the Day$4.00+
- Soup of the Day Bowl$6.00
Special
- Dinner Feature$11.99
Kids
- Kids Cheese$5.00
- Kids Pepperoni$5.00
- Kids Pasta Marinara$5.00
- Kids Pasta Alfredo$5.00
- Kids Pasta Pesto$5.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.00
- Kids Ham & Cheese$5.00
- Kids Turkey & Cheese$5.00
- Kids fruit$2.00
- Kids Chips$2.00
Sweets
- Cookie$1.99
- Muffin$2.49
- Cupcake$2.49
- Cake Pop$2.49
- Cake$3.99
- Cinnamon Roll$3.99
- Pie$3.99
- Cobbler$3.99
- Turnover$3.99
- Cheesecake$4.99
- Brownie$2.99
- Fruit Pizza$4.99
- Pastry of the day$2.99
- Fudge$2.00
- Candy$2.00
- Ice Cream Scoop$2.00
Drinks
Coffee
- Coffee$2.00
- Decaf$2.00
- Sandy's Special Brew$5.00
- Latte$4.00
- Iced Latte$4.00
- Coffee Special of the day$5.00
- Espresso Shot$2.00
Drinks
- Tea$2.00
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Dr Pepper$2.00
- Mello Yello$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Powerade$2.00
Sandy's Eats & Sweets Location and Hours
Sandy's Eats & Sweets