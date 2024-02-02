Sandy's Eats & Sweets
Food
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad$9.99
Diced chicken breast, celery, red grapes, sweetened cranberries, pecans tossed in mayo. Served on a croissant
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.99
Grilled strips of chicken with bacon, homemade ranch, sharp white cheddar, lettuce and tomato. Served on sourdough
- Buffalo Chicken$9.99
Grilled strips of chicken tossed in wing sauce, topped with blue cheese slaw. Served on Sandy's Signature bread
- BBQ Chicken$8.99
Grilled strips of chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and red onions. Served on French bread
- Chicken Philly$9.99
Grilled strips of chicken breast, provolone, bell peppers and onions served with mayo. Served on French bread
- Italian$9.99
Ham, pepperoni, provolone, greens, bell peppers, and tomato. Perfected with vinegar and oil and our pesto mayo. Served on French bread
- Turkey & Cheese$6.99
Sliced turkey breast, sharp white cheddar and raspberry cream cheese. Served on our Signature Sandy’s bread
- Club$9.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, provolone, pesto mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served on two slices of sourdough
- Ham & Cheese$6.99
Sliced Black Forest ham and Provolone topped with honey dijon and caramelized onions. Served on sourdough
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
Grilled American, white sharp cheddar and provolone. Served on wheat bread
- Meatball$8.99
Juicy meatballs covered in marinara and Italian seasoning and topped with mozzarella. Served on French Bread
- Double Smashburger$9.99
Two 4oz hamburgers with caramelized onions and American cheese. Served on grilled sourdough with a side of 1000 Island
Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, provolone, pesto mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served on two slices of sourdough
Flatbreads
- Pepperoni$8.99
Flatbread with a marinara base, Pepperoni and mozzerella
- Chicken Pesto$8.99
Flatbread with an alfredo/pesto base, Chicken, spinach, red onion and cheese. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze
- Hawaiian$8.99
Flatbread with a marinara base, ham, bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese.
- BBQ Chicken$8.99
Flatbread with a BBQ sauce base, Grilled chicken, red onion and cheddar cheese.
- Veggie$8.99
Flatbread with marinara base, Bell peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.99
Flatbread with a ranch base, Grilled chicken, bacon and mozzarella. Topped with tomatoes
- Margherita$8.99
Flatbread with a marinara base, Mozzarella, parmesan and basil. Drizzled with balsamic glaze
- Supreme$8.99
Flatbread with a marinara base, Pepperoni, ham, bell pepper, red onions, black olives and mozzarella cheese.
Salads
- Chicken Caesar$9.99
Crisp romaine tossed in our classic Caesar dressing, topped with strips of grilled chicken, shaved parmesan and homemade croutons
- Spinach Strawberry$8.99
Baby spinach, sliced strawberries, pecans, red onion and shaved parmesan. Served with our homemade vinaigrette
- Chef$8.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, boiled egg and cheddar cheese