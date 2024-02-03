Skip to Main content
Sandy's Eats & Sweets
Sandy's Eats & Sweets
Food
Sweets
Drinks
Food
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
$9.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$9.99
Buffalo Chicken
$9.99
Turkey & Cheese
$6.99
Club Sandwich
$9.99
Ham & Cheese
$6.99
Grilled Cheese
$5.99
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
$7.99
Italian
$9.99
Meatball
$8.99
BBQ Chicken
$8.99
Chicken Philly
$9.99
Double Smashburger
$8.99
Flatbread
Pepperoni
$8.99
Spinach Chicken Alfredo
$8.99
Hawaiian
$8.99
BBQ Chicken
$8.99
Veggie
$8.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$8.99
Margherita
$8.99
Feature Flatbread
$8.99
Salad
Chicken Caesar
$9.99
Strawberry Fields
$8.99
Chef
$8.99
Seasonal Salad
$8.99
Side
Fruit
$4.00
Pasta Salad
$2.00
Chips
$2.00
Side Salad
$4.00
Side Caesar Salad
$4.00
Soup of the Day
$4.00+
Soup of the Day Bowl
$6.00
Special
Dinner Feature
Sandwich
Add Cheese
+$0.50
Add Bacon
+$2.00
Double Meat
+$4.00
No mayo
no ranch
no onion
no tomato
no lettuce
no pickle
no cheese
sauce on the side
no bacon
no sauce
no bleu cheese
no turkey
no ham
no peppers
no pesto
no olives
no pepperoni
no oil & vinegar
Salads
no dressing
dressing on side
extra dressing
+$0.75
no croutons
extra croutons
+$0.50
no chicken
no cheese
extra cheese
+$0.50
no strawberries
no onion
no nuts
no bleu cheese crumbles
add bleu cheese crumbles
+$0.75
add chicken
+$2.00
no egg
add egg
+$0.75
Sub Chicken
Add pepperoni
+$1.00
no tomato
no cucumber
Special Instructions
Dinner Feature
$11.99
Kids
Kids Cheese
$5.00
Kids Pepperoni
$5.00
Kids Pasta Marinara
$5.00
Kids Pasta Alfredo
$5.00
Kids Pasta Pesto
$5.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Kids Ham & Cheese
$5.00
Kids Turkey & Cheese
$5.00
Kids fruit
$2.00
Kids Chips
$2.00
Sweets
Cookie
$1.99
Muffin
$2.49
Cupcake
$2.49
Cake Pop
$2.49
Cake
$3.99
Cinnamon Roll
$3.99
Pie
$3.99
Cobbler
$3.99
Turnover
$3.99
Cheesecake
$4.99
Brownie
$2.99
Fruit Pizza
$4.99
Pastry of the day
$2.99
Fudge
$2.00
Candy
$2.00
Ice Cream Scoop
$2.00
Drinks
Coffee
Coffee
$2.00
Decaf
$2.00
Sandy's Special Brew
$5.00
Latte
$4.00
Iced Latte
$4.00
Coffee Special of the day
$5.00
Espresso Shot
$2.00
Drinks
Tea
$2.00
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Dr Pepper
$2.00
Mello Yello
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Powerade
$2.00
Sandy's Eats & Sweets Location and Hours
0000000000
100 S Main Hwy 5 &, 38, Hartville, MO 65667
