Sandy's Eats & Sweets
Food
Sweets
Drinks
Food
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
$9.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$9.99
Buffalo Chicken
$9.99
Turkey & Cheese
$6.99
Club Sandwich
$9.99
Ham & Cheese
$6.99
Grilled Cheese
$5.99
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
$7.99
Italian
$9.99
Meatball
$8.99
BBQ Chicken
$8.99
Chicken Philly
$9.99
Double Smashburger
$8.99
Flatbread
Pepperoni
$8.99
Spinach Chicken Alfredo
$8.99
Hawaiian
$8.99
BBQ Chicken
$8.99
Veggie
$8.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$8.99
Margherita
$8.99
Feature Flatbread
$8.99
Salad
Chicken Caesar
$9.99
Strawberry Fields
$8.99
Chef
$8.99
Seasonal Salad
$8.99
Side
Fruit
$4.00
Pasta Salad
$2.00
Chips
$2.00
Side Salad
$4.00
Side Caesar Salad
$4.00
Soup of the Day
$4.00+
Soup of the Day Bowl
$6.00
Special
Dinner Feature
$11.99
Kids
Kids Cheese
$5.00
Kids Pepperoni
$5.00
Kids Pasta Marinara
$5.00
Kids Pasta Alfredo
$5.00
Kids Pasta Pesto
$5.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Kids Ham & Cheese
$5.00
Kids Turkey & Cheese
$5.00
Kids fruit
$2.00
Kids Chips
$2.00
Sweets
Cookie
$1.99
Muffin
$2.49
Cupcake
$2.49
Cake Pop
$2.49
Cake
$3.99
Cinnamon Roll
$3.99
Pie
$3.99
Cobbler
$3.99
Turnover
$3.99
Cheesecake
$4.99
Brownie
$2.99
Fruit Pizza
$4.99
Pastry of the day
$2.99
Fudge
$2.00
Candy
$2.00
Ice Cream Scoop
$2.00
Drinks
Coffee
Coffee
$2.00
Decaf
$2.00
Sandy's Special Brew
$5.00
Latte
$4.00
Iced Latte
$4.00
Coffee Special of the day
$5.00
Espresso Shot
$2.00
Drinks
Tea
Special Instructions
Tea
$2.00
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Dr Pepper
$2.00
Mello Yello
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Powerade
$2.00
